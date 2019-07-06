Cherry Creek Arts Festival draws colorful crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cherry Creek is packed with art-goers for this year's 29th Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event is put on by Cherry Arts and is centered around the theme Art for Everyone.

"I always encourage everyone to paint with their kids," Artist Mandy Yocum said. "Everyone is creative in their own way."

The festival has painting activities for kids and adults to channel their creativity alongside professional painters.

"I find that once people come in and start painting, they don't want to leave," Yocum said.

Proceeds benefit Cherry Arts, which helps spread art education across the Denver metro. The event is free to attend.