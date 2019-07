Westbound I-70 traffic was diverted onto Highway 40 after a crash involving at least one semi truck, four other trucks hauling trailers and an RV shut down a portion of the road Saturday evening.

The crash happened at roughly 4:15 p.m. at the Deer Trail exit, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Three people involved were transported to the hospital, CSP said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.