2 in hospital after driver blows through red light, causing 2 crashes

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were transported to a hospital after a driver ran a red light in Aurora, was hit by an RTD bus and then spun out and hit another stopped vehicle, according to Aurora Police.

The entire intersection of North Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard are closed in all directions while officers investigate; there is no estimated time for reopening the road.

The two people in the at-fault vehicle were transported to the hospital, one of them with serious injuries, police said.

No one on the bus was injured, nor in the other sedan.