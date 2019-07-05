Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the height of summer travel season: summer vacations, weddings, family reunions, and summer camp. No matter what kind of travel you have going on this summer, our local expert Jenn Sloan has some summer travel must haves for the whole family.

Every trip starts with the right luggage. And you know I love Denver- based eBags brand. They just released this brand new hardside luggage set in this gorgeous navy color. And the set gives you plenty of room to pack for the whole family. Packing cubes are an absolute must! If you haven’t traveled with these before, you MUST get a set. You can pack so much more efficiently, they really help maximize the space. And you can get multiple colors and let each kid have their own color. If you have kids going to summer camp or you camp on the weekends, this backpack is a must. eBags.com

Talking about packing and saving space – it’s so important for me to have a few pieces that you can use for multiple occasions and don’t wrinkle! I’m obsessed with the slimming 100% pima cotton dresses from Peruvian Connection. You can dress them up with heels or down with flip flops. They pack down to nothing and don’t wrinkle! Peruvianconnection.com

Traveling with newborns and infants is such a challenge. They need so much stuff and it seems like you’re always losing something. I just found this incredible line of baby clothes and accessories – Goumi Kids - that will be life-saving. How many times have you lost those tiny baby socks or shoes in the airport, airplane, Disneyland, whatever. These little booties are adjustable and guaranteed to stay on. Never lose another sock again! And they make these sleep sacks and footies that are ideal for travel and make diaper changing a breeze. Every piece comes in multiple sizes, including preemie. All made from organic cotton and bamboo and is so incredibly soft. Goumikids.com

If you’re a mom of a newborn you’ll really need this! Spa-like treatments while you travel. Masktini is a brand new skin care line I just found, and love. Skincare while you’re traveling is a must, and Masktini’s Glow Folio has four face masks all under 3 ounces so you can keep your favorite with you on the plane. Airline travel is so dehydrating, and all the celebs and ditching makeup for masks on the plane. This Woke Bae mask is perfect for just spritzing on as you’re about to take off. And you walk off the plane looking glowing and dewey- not like a raisin. Masktini.com