Storm threat returns Friday evening: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday because of the risk of severe weather across the Front Range.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon across Denver and the Front Range and will linger until late evening. The possibility for lightning, gusty wind, brief heavy rain and hail will once again threaten the area much like on the Fourth of July.

More showers will be possible early on Saturday, followed by additional thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only make it into the mid- to upper 70s, reducing the threat for widespread severe storms. However, some late-day storms may contain heavy rain, so we'll need to watch for localized flooding.

Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures in the 80s and just a few storms late in the day.

The workweek starts out in similar fashion, with warm temperatures and only a few storms late in the day.

The rest of next week looks mainly dry with only isolated storm chances and hotter temperatures back in the 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.