Severe weather possible on Friday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday because of the risk of severe weather across the Front Range.

It will start quiet and sunny during the morning hours, warming into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Expect thunderstorms to start about 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. across the foothills, moving to the eastern Plains by the afternoon and evening hours.

Severe storms will be possible, producing damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado.

The severe weather risk will diminish overnight, but expect a shower or two to linger for the start of Saturday.

Temperatures will be cooler heading into the weekend, with upper 70s and low 80s as highs. Hold onto the rain gear throughout the day as showers will be possible.

Sunday will be slightly warmer and drier, with highs in the mid-80s. A few isolated storms can't be ruled out during the afternoon with a low risk for severe weather.

Next week remains hot and quiet, with forecast highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

