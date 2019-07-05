× Remains likely belonging to man missing since November found in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The remains believed to be those of a man missing since November have been located in Rocky Mountain National Park, a park spokesperson said Friday.

Micah Tice, 20, was reportedly last seen the morning of Nov. 24, 2018. Two days later, park staff were notified that Tice was missing and that he may be in the Longs Peak area. His vehicle was found at the Longs Peak trailhead.

Tice was a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School Academy in El Paso County.

On Thursday, private searchers affiliated with the Tice family told park staff that they found items belonging to Tice in the Boulder Brook drainage.

“The Boulder Brook drainage was one of the areas where initial search efforts were heavily focused. However, through the winter and spring, this area was covered in deep snow,” RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

On Friday, RMNP Search and Rescue team members found the remains.

As of Friday afternoon, park rangers had completed an investigation at the scene and recovery operations were taking place.

The remains will be taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, which “will not release positive identification until completion of an autopsy,” according to Patterson.

Patterson said Tice was likely trying to climb Longs Peak when he went missing. Witnesses said that on the morning of Nov. 24, they spoke with Micah just above the treeline in blizzard conditions.

“The two visitors indicated the weather was terrible at the Longs Peak Trailhead and that visibility and weather conditions continued to worsen. Tice was reported to be wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat, black lightweight gloves, tennis shoes and a light blue backpack. The visitors discouraged Tice from continuing to the summit due to his clothing, footwear and weather conditions,” Patterson said in the email.

Patterson added that Tice apparently did not communicate his plans with anyone.

Active search efforts began at sunrise on Nov. 27.

“Depending on the search area and day, team members encountered harsh winter conditions including extreme winds, low visibility, bitter wind chills, below freezing temperatures, deep snow and high avalanche danger,” Patterson said.

Many local search and rescue teams joined RMNP crews in looking for Tice. They continued searching through early December.

“Over an intensive search period, ground and aerial searchers covered an approximate 10 square mile search area,” Patterson said.