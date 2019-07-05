Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe storms hitting Front Range, Plains

Preliminary 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California, Nevada

Posted 9:43 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, July 5, 2019

(Photo: Thinkstock)

RIDGECREST, Calif. — A large earthquake was felt across Southern California and Nevada Friday evening.

According to KTLA, the quake followed the a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that had its epicenter in the Mojave Desert on the Fourth of July.

The preliminary magnitude of Friday’s quake was estimated at 6.9 on the Richter Scale.

Shaking was felt at professional sporting events in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, including the L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game at Dodger Stadium.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

