Allegedly armed man in custody following search at Vail Marriott

VAIL, Colo. — An allegedly armed man was taken into custody following a search at a Marriott in Vail Friday night, according to the Vail Police Department.

The search was at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort in Lionshead.

According to Vail Daily, the suspect was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle that crashed into the back of the Marriott. The suspect then fled on foot.

Vail Daily reports that some Marriott guests were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

At 10:30 p.m., police said the suspect had been armed with a knife, but it was unknown whether he was still armed.

At 10:33 p.m., VPD said the suspect had been taken into custody.