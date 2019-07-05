× Police investigating suspicious death at Frederick home

FREDERICK, Colo. — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a home Friday afternoon.

About 3 p.m. Friday, FPD received a call for a well-being check.

Officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of Shavano Circle. When they arrived, they found a deceased person inside.

“An investigation is currently underway due to suspicious circumstances,” police said in a press release.

The name, age and gender of the person have not yet been released.

FPD did not provide further details about the investigation.