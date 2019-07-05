Police investigating suspicious death at Frederick home
FREDERICK, Colo. — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a home Friday afternoon.
About 3 p.m. Friday, FPD received a call for a well-being check.
Officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of Shavano Circle. When they arrived, they found a deceased person inside.
“An investigation is currently underway due to suspicious circumstances,” police said in a press release.
The name, age and gender of the person have not yet been released.
FPD did not provide further details about the investigation.
40.099151 -104.937199AlertMe