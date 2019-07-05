One person presumed dead in jet skiing accident at Jackson Lake State Park

ORCHARD, Colo. — One person is presumed to have drowned after a jet skiing accident at Jackson Lake State Park on Thursday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several agencies responded to the lake about 4:15 p.m. after witnesses said four people were thrown into the water.

At least one person was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

Search and rescue and recovery efforts were attempted until about 8:30 p.m. when darkness and poor weather made it too dangerous to keep crews in the water.

Search operations will resume early Friday morning. The name, age and gender of the person who is presumed dead were not released.

The public boat ramp at Jackson Lake State Park will be closed on Friday morning during the search efforts.