One of the 9 people rescued from the Poudre River Thursday dies
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One of the nine people rescued from the Poudre River Thursday afternoon has died.
The Poudre Fire Authority and partner agencies responded to a water rescue call on the Poudre River near Lions Open
Space on Overland Trail at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Poudre Fire Authority.
Bystanders said rafters were in need of help, according to the release.
Eight people were on an “island-like structure” and they were giving one person CPR, which rescuers took over when they arrived.
A ninth person was found in a tree in the river.
One of the people pulled from the river, an adult male, died, according to the the Larimer County Coroner's Office.