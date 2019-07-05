Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe weather possible Friday evening

One of the 9 people rescued from the Poudre River Thursday dies

Posted 2:00 pm, July 5, 2019, by

Poudre Fire Authority members rescue nine people from the Poudre River on the Fourth of July. (Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One of the nine people rescued from the Poudre River Thursday afternoon has died.

The Poudre Fire Authority and partner agencies responded to a water rescue call on the Poudre River near Lions Open
Space on Overland Trail at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Poudre Fire Authority.

Bystanders said rafters were in need of help, according to the release.

Eight people were on an “island-like structure” and they were giving one person CPR, which rescuers took over when they arrived.

A ninth person was found in a tree in the river.

One of the people pulled from the river, an adult male, died, according to the the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

