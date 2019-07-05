× One of the 9 people rescued from the Poudre River Thursday dies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One of the nine people rescued from the Poudre River Thursday afternoon has died.

The Poudre Fire Authority and partner agencies responded to a water rescue call on the Poudre River near Lions Open

Space on Overland Trail at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Poudre Fire Authority.

Bystanders said rafters were in need of help, according to the release.

Eight people were on an “island-like structure” and they were giving one person CPR, which rescuers took over when they arrived.

A ninth person was found in a tree in the river.

One of the people pulled from the river, an adult male, died, according to the the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

PRESS RELEASE: Nine people were rescued from the Poudre River this afternoon. One patient was evacuated by Lifeline helicopter. The river is unpredictable and strong. Please read the release for more details and safety information. https://t.co/v8oPdgMLKh pic.twitter.com/yLLhCmsm5F — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) July 5, 2019