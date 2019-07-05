Medical examiner: 58-year-old was man killed in Clayton neighborhood shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the death of a 58-year-old who was shot in the 3600 block alley of Cook and Madison streets.

Police responded to the report of a shooting after midnight Tuesday

Jerrick Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, and he died from gunshot wounds.

The Denver Police Department asked in a Tweet that anyone with information about the shooting call the police department at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.