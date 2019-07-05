Teenager killed in southwest Denver shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A teenager was killed in a shooting in southwest Denver early Friday morning that is being investigated as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of South Patton Court, not far from South Federal Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

Milo Arelano said his 18-year-old brother was shot and killed at the family home. He doesn't know any of the circumstances on his death.

"It's crazy," Arelano said. "I don't believe it. It feels like a dream. It feels like I am dreaming or something."

Police did not release any suspect information and did not say what led to the shooting.