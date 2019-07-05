× Man killed in East Colfax shooting July 2 identified

DENVER — The man killed in a shooting on East Colfax Avenue July 2 has been identified.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Omar King, Jr., 42, was transported by ambulance around 8 p.m. July 2 from the 8400 block of East Colfax Avenue to the Denver Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

He died from a gunshot wound, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The Denver Police Department said a suspect was in custody, but have not released the suspect’s identity.