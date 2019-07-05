High water dangers remain concern across Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- High water dangers remain a major concern across Colorado on Friday.

Creeks and rivers are flowing fast and furiously. And several people had to be rescued from the rushing waters during the Fourth of July holiday.

One person was rescued from the South Platte River overnight Friday. A woman was pulled from the water by the Denver Fire and Police departments.

Crews were called out to the Lions Open Space on the Poudre River west of Fort Collins to rescue nine people.

They were rafting when the high water caused their boat to overturn. Eight of them were pulled out of the water and another person ended up in a tree.

One person was airlifted to a hospital.

Tubing and swimming bans remain in effect this weekend on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Boulder Creek and the St. Vrain River through Lyons and Longmont.

People violating those bans could face up to a $100 fine.

There is no ban on the South Platte River, but it remains high and dangerous.