× Fort Collins man drowns in Fourth of July Poudre River tubing incident

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man died Friday after a tubing accident in the Poudre River on the Fourth of July.

Matthew Spates, 26, was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies Thursday afternoon, and he died at 3:50 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

His cause of death was drowning, according to the release.

The Poudre Fire Authority and partner agencies responded to a water rescue call on the Poudre River near Lions Open

Space on Overland Trail at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Poudre Fire Authority.

Bystanders said rafters were in need of help, according to the release.

Eight people were on an “island-like structure” and they were giving one person CPR, which rescuers took over when they arrived.

A ninth person was found in a tree in the river.