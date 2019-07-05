Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe weather possible Friday evening

Fort Collins man drowns in Fourth of July Poudre River tubing incident

Posted 4:06 pm, July 5, 2019, by

Poudre Fire Authority members rescue nine people from the Poudre River on the Fourth of July. (Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man died Friday after a tubing accident in the Poudre River on the Fourth of July.

Matthew Spates, 26, was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies Thursday afternoon, and he died at 3:50 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

His cause of death was drowning, according to the release.

The Poudre Fire Authority and partner agencies responded to a water rescue call on the Poudre River near Lions Open
Space on Overland Trail at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Poudre Fire Authority.

Bystanders said rafters were in need of help, according to the release.

Eight people were on an “island-like structure” and they were giving one person CPR, which rescuers took over when they arrived.

A ninth person was found in a tree in the river.

