× Denver women’s prison guard arrested for pimping attempt

DENVER — A guard at a women’s prison has been accused of trying to pimp a woman who previously served a sentence at the facility after paying her for oral sex, the Denver Police Department said Friday.

Joshua Hensley, 38, was arrested on two counts of suspicion of attempted pimping and one count of patronizing a prostitute.

It is not clear if Hensley, who works at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, has an attorney. He was arrested Wednesday and remained in the Denver jail on Friday.

According to court records, a woman told police that Hensley paid her for oral sex in March and repeatedly tried to recruit her to work as a prostitute with him acting as her pimp.

Police say they obtained text messages Hensley sent to numerous women trying to coerce them to work for him.

Police believe there might be more victims. Anyone else who might have been a victim is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.