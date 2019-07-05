Denver-area man’s stolen car used in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Authorities are searching for suspects after a stolen car was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle was stolen from Darion Mayhorn about 7 p.m. on June 21 at the 7-Eleven at Montview Boulevard and Central Park Boulevard in northeast Denver.

“It’s been a complete nightmare, just an unbelievable nightmare,” Mayhorn said.

However, unbeknownst to the criminals, security cameras captured the whole thing.

“It’s very bold,” Mayhorn said.

The incident started when Mayhorn went inside the convenience store to buy a Slurpee after work. He said a group of three -- a woman and two men -- came inside.

“They come into the store and ironically, they actually walk right past me,” Mayhorn said.

Mayhorn had no idea he was inches from the people who were allegedly conspiring to steal his car.

When he went outside, his Honda Civic was gone.

Mayhorn admits he left the keys inside.

“Of course, I’m immediately confused, like, 'Where’s my vehicle?'” Mayhorn said.

Mayhorn had his work ID, laptop and passport inside the car. He was set to take a trip to India the next day. But the crime doesn’t end there.

“A lady shot me a text and she said, ‘Hey, my car was involved in a hit-and-run with yours.’ I was just completely shocked," Mayhorn said.

Mayhorn initially posted on the Nextdoor app to alert his neighbors to keep an eye out for his stolen car, only to find out the thieves hit a woman’s vehicle on June 22 at Dallas Street and East 17th Avenue in Aurora and kept going.

“It’s now caused a ton of calamity in my life. Now, someone else’s -- and they still have the car,” Mayhorn said.

Mayhorn is desperate to put a stop to this and get his car back. It is a silver 2003 Honda Civic coupe with Colorado plates: OTY-816.

“I’m just hoping someone recognizes the perpetrators,” Mayhorn said.

If you recognize the people in the video, call the Denver Police Department: 720-913-2000.