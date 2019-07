COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City police officer was hit and injured by a driver while directing traffic for a Fourth of July event on Thursday night.

Police said the officer was hit about 6:05 p.m. at Prairie Parkway and Victory Way near Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The officer, whose name, age and gender were not released, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.