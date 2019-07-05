Bridal Collection with some Star Power

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe weather possible on Friday

Designer Savannah Miller, big sister to actress Sienna Miller is the mastermind behind a line of bridal wear that is very English cool and offers every bride for every occasion.  Whether you're a bride on the mountain top to the city or by the pool, Savannah has created a unique line to make every bride feel special.

What is also unique with Miller's design, is that the bride can wear it for every part of their wedding, from the engagement, to the reception as well as the exit dress.

The Bridal Collection in Centennial, CO carries all of Miller's latest designs.

 

