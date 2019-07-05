Arapahoe Basin Ski Area wraps ski season on Fourth of July

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — Officials with Arapahoe Basin Ski Area say they have ended the ski season with an Independence Day celebration.

Ski area spokeswoman Katherine Fuller says the final day drew thousands of skiers and snowboarders to the resort on Thursday, officially ending at 2:30 p.m.

Video shot by the resort shows several people carrying American flags while others wore red, white and blue clothing as they traveled down the mountain.

The last year the resort remained open on July 4 was in 2011.

Arapahoe Basin stayed open until Aug. 10 during the 1994-95 ski season.