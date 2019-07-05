× 2 wounded in shootings in Aurora, Denver

DENVER — Two people were wounded in shootings in Aurora and Denver, police said.

About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the Greensview apartments in the 16400 block of East Alameda Place.

A man was shot in the courtyard of the complex and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there was no danger to the community and no one is in custody. The name and age of the victim were not released.

About 2:30 a.m., officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Larimer Street, two blocks from Coors Field.

One person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The victim’s name, age and gender were not released. Police did not release any suspect information.