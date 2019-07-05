× 16-year-old charged in hit-and-run crash that killed one, injured 3 near Gaylord Rockies Resort

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old has been charged in a crash that killed a man and injured three other people in Aurora Saturday night.

The juvenile is charged with one count each of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, hit-and-run resulting in death, driving without a license and hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury. He is also charged with two counts of hit-and-run resulting in bodily injury.

The crash occurred near Gaylord Rockies Resort, which is in Aurora near Denver International Airport.

Levi Noles, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus for treatment.

According to Noles’ friend Josue Gorado, Noles was attending a party at the resort the night of the crash.

“He was one of the most honorable people I’ve ever met,” Gorado said.

Gorado says Noles had been with the Navy for four years and took part in a recent color guard ceremony at Coors Field.

Gaylord Rockies Resort declined to comment on the incident.

The suspect’s name and gender have not been released.

After being advised of charges Friday, the teen’s next hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on July 17 in Adams County District Court.