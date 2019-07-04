× One killed, 3 seriously injured in head-on crash on I-76 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 76 on Wednesday night, the Commerce City Police Department said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on the interstate between Sable Boulevard and Highway 85.

Police said a silver Nissan SUV was going westbound at a high rate of speed when the driver crossed into the center median, crashed through the metal cables and hit an oncoming Chevrolet truck in the eastbound lanes.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name, age and gender were not released.

Three people in the truck were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their names, ages and gender were not released.

Eastbound I-76 was closed at Highway 85 for the investigation of the crash. It’s the fourth fatal traffic accident in Commerce City this year.