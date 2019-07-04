Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Colorado Mills mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A homicide suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near Colorado Mills mall early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers followed a vehicle out of Denver into Lakewood about 3:45 a.m. and used a PIT maneuver at Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway and Cole Boulevard about 4:10 a.m.

Denver police Chief Paul Pazen said there was a foot pursuit and the suspect fired at officers. An unknown number of officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured, Pazen said. Officers with the Denver Police Department and a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy were involved in the incident.

The suspect was being sought for a homicide at a home in the 4700 block of North Pearl Street in Denver's Globeville neighborhood.

Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway was closed between West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 70 for the investigation. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Team, led by the Wheat Ridge Police Department, is investigating the incident.