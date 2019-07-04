National Bison Month with Ted’s Montana Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

July is National Bison Month, but is bison really all that different than beef? Bison is also know as buffalo and it is one of the most nutritionally dense and sustainable proteins available.

One place that offers some of the best bison is Ted's Montana Grill. Ted's Montana Grill was founded by Ted Turner and George McKerrow with the purpose of restoring the American Bison Herds.

To kick off National Bison Month, Ted's is celebrating by offering a lucky winner to win a 3-night vacation for two to Vermajeo, a Ted Turner Reserve in New Mexico. To enter, simply visit one of the 7 Denver locations and snap a picture of yourself enjoying your favorite bison entree. Post the photo on social media using the hashtag "Teds Vermejo Vacation". You can get all the information at Teds Montana Grill.