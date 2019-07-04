Mother Nature’s fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers & thunderstorms will be scattered across metro Denver and the Front Range until about 8-9PM tonight. Some of the storms may contain gusty wind, lightning, brief heavy rain and hail. The storms should move through areas quickly. And, we still expect them to be east of our area in time for firework displays although it could be a bit breezy.

There is a higher chance between 5PM to midnight across the northeast plains of Colorado for storms to become severe with strong wind and larger hail. This would be in area northeast from Greeley to Limon out to Sterling and Julesburg. So, please keep an eye on the sky if you have outside evening plans.

We will have additional showers & thunderstorms on Friday afternoon in Denver. Your Saturday has the highest chance for rain with showers early in the day followed by afternoon thunderstorms. And, the weekend ends with more scattered storms possible on Sunday evening.

Next week is look warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each day. There is not a dry day next week, but chances for late day storms will be low running between 10% to 20%, so most places won't see rain.

