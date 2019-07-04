Man shot in hip during altercation at Golden condominium complex

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was injured and two men are being sought after a shooting in the parking lot of a condominium complex, the Golden Police Department said Thursday.

The incident happened about noon at the Golden Ridge condominiums at 1300 Golden Circle.

A man told police that he pulled into the parking lot and overheard the two men fighting with a woman.

One of the men exchanged words with the victim, then fired two shots, hitting him once in the right hip. He did not know the men but gave basic descriptions to police.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

One suspect was described as a white male who is bald. He was wearing a tan shirt and light-colored, possibly gray, pants.

The second suspect is described as white male with shaggy dark hair. He was wearing a navy shirt and blue jeans.

The men fled in a 1990s-era blue Ford Explorer and were last seen going south on Heritage Road.

There is no description of the woman, who got into a separate, unknown vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 303-980-7300.