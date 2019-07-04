Local veterans react to D.C. military celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Military veterans in the Denver metro area had mixed reactions to President Trump's Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C.

The president spent millions of dollars to bring tanks, fighters jets and more to Washington for a first-of-its-kind celebration that focused on American history and, in particular, the military's contributions to it.

"It’s a total waste of money," said John Tresco, U.S. Army veteran, as he relaxed at a VFW Post 501 on the 4th of July. "They can put that money toward other programs...such as veterans, homeless, education."

The federal government has not said how much money the celebration cost, but the Washington Post reports it'll take $2.5 million away from the National Parks budget for repairs.

The President and others said that was money well spent.

A veteran who e-mailed FOX31 agreed. He wrote: "We spend far more than the parade on everybody else in the world. I am a veteran and take pride in the USA. Babysitting the rest of the world is not what made us great. Thousands of Americans have died doing just that. Let America show its pride."