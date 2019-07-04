Law enforcement cracking down on illegal fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Law enforcement across the Denver metro area is out in force to crack down against illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

In Colorado, residents cannot have any fireworks that leaves the ground or explodes.

Those types of fireworks aren't sold in the state, but people still find a way to get them.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has a team of deputies that is focused on fireworks enforcement on the holiday.

Last year, the agency received 600 complaints of illegal fireworks. More than 400 of the complaints happened in the days around the Fourth of July.

There are different laws in different areas across the metro area.

In Adams County, fireworks can't leave the ground or explode but sparklers are legal.

On Tuesday night, deputies visited homes and parties after getting complaints about fireworks.

"We have been called here three or four times this week and we are still trying to find the person who is lighting the fireworks, disturbing the neighbors," a deputy said.

"Not only is it disturbing people’s sleep, it’s our veterans and pets. It frightens a lot of people."

Catching people in the act is key for deputies.

Anyone caught can be fined up to $750 and receive a six-month jail sentence.