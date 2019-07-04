Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold front races in Thursday night with thunderstorms possible

Hail hits Denver metro area on Fourth of July

DENVER — Hail swept through the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon, causing many who were celebrating the holiday to run for cover.

The city of Lone Tree evacuated Sweetwater Park, where Fourth of July celebrations were underway, and Brighton delayed its Fourth of July concert. The Denver Outlaws game was postponed due to lightning, but was resheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Sweetwater Park reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Most cities said they planned to continue celebrations after the storm passed.

FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said he expected the storms to move east of the Denver metro area before most fireworks shows start.

