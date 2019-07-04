× Douglas County searching for car allegedly involved in hit and run, bicyclist in critical condition

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car that may have been involved in a hit and run that left a bicyclist in critical condition Thursday morning.

According to a Tweet from the sheriff’s office, the bicycle crash happened round 6:20 a.m. Thursday south of Pine Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information about the car that may have been involved in the crash is asked to call Felix Claudio at 720-237-8378.