Douglas County searching for car allegedly involved in hit and run, bicyclist in critical condition

Posted 4:23 pm, July 4, 2019, by

Car possibly involved in Douglas County bicycle crash. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car that may have been involved in a hit and run that left a bicyclist in critical condition Thursday morning.

According to a Tweet from the sheriff’s office, the bicycle crash happened round 6:20 a.m. Thursday south of Pine Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information about the car that may have been involved in the crash is asked to call Felix Claudio at 720-237-8378.

