× Cold front races in tonight with a thunderstorm possible

Happy 4th of July! A cold front races in tonight across the Front Range. The timing is not great for activities but should be east of Denver by 7pm.

The Eastern Plains can expect gusty wind and small hail this evening. The t-storms could be strong to severe. It may occur during fireworks.

Hot highs today at 92 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains today start sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Fog is likely across the Front Range on Friday morning with drizzle possible as well. Then we’ll see brief sunshine followed by a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Cooler highs at 80.

Saturday also features morning fog and drizzle then a 50% chance of rain/t-storms. Highs around 80.

Sunday looks drier with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs mid 80s.

Monday features a 20-30% chance of t-storms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.