Alleged shooter in Golden condominium altercation turns himself in

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man turned himself in to police Thursday after allegedly shooting another man in the parking lot of a Golden condominium complex.

The Golden Police Department said witnesses and other people involved in the incident have been communicating with police.

One man was injured in the right hip during the altercation, which police said happened around noon at the Golden Ridge condominiums at 1300 Golden Circle.

The police department said in a news release it does not plan to release the identities of those involved Thursday.

The injured man was taken to the hospital.

39.725249 -105.208785