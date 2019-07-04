× 9 rafters rescued from Poudre River on Fourth of July, one taken to the hospital

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Eight people were rescued and one person was taken to the hospital via helicopter Thursday afternoon.

The Poudre Fire Authority and partner agencies responded to a water rescue call on the Poudre River near Lions Open

Space on Overland Trail at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Poudre Fire Authority.

Bystanders said rafters were in need of help, according to the release.

Eight people were on an “island-like structure” and they were giving one person CPR, which rescuers took over when they arrived.

A ninth person was found in a tree in the river.

Final update: 27 firefighters responded to river rescue. 9 people rescued from river. One transported by helicopter. Press release to follow #SwiftWaterRescue pic.twitter.com/ERqeQjxbUp — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) July 5, 2019

All were rescued and one person was transported by Lifeline helicopter, according to the release.

“We can’t underestimate this river,” said the battalion chief on scene, in the release. “It is as unpredictable as it is strong and responders train

intensively to prepare for swiftwater rescues.”

In 2018 the Poudre Fire Authority responded to 21 water rescues, and one rafter is missing this season, according to the release.

Although the fire authority does not recommend river recreation, if you do go out on the water the fire authority asks you to follow the following safety tips: