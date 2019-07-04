× 6.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California on Fourth of July

RIDGECREST, Calif. — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Fourth of July morning, the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden said Thursday.

The quake hit at 10:33 a.m. PDT was centered in the Searles Valley about 11 miles east northeast of Ridgecrest, about 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles in a remote area of the Mojave Desert.

It was followed by numerous aftershocks that measured between 2.8 and 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

The quake originally was measured at 6.6 was later downgraded to 6.4. It was was felt as far away as San Diego, Las Vegas and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said buildings and roads have been damaged in Trona, a remote town about 25 miles northeast of Ridgecrest and near the epicenter.

Officials said crews responded to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after the earthquake.

It’s the largest earthquake in Southern California since the early-morning 7.1-magnitude Hector Mine quake in the Mojave Desert in October 1999.