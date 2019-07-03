Transfer your fat to look young

Posted 7:51 am, July 3, 2019, by

Dr. Stephen Weber, with Weber Facial Plastic Surgery, makes it possible to remove fat from where you don't want it... and transfer it to areas you would like extra volume, by using "BeautiFILL" by Alma Lasers.  Call 303-792-224

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.