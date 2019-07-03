Thousands expected to travel for Fourth of July holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Record crowds are expected on the roadways and at airports across the country, especially in Colorado, for the Fourth of July holiday.

Overall, travel is expected to be up by 4 percent across the country.

According to AAA, more than 49 million Americans will travel for the holiday, the highest number on record. Of that, 840,000 will travel in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is expecting close to record crowds to jam the highways across the state.

Last year, close to 250,000 vehicles went through the Eisenhower Tunnel with the peak day being July 3.

Gas prices have a lot to do with the travel surge. The average price across Colorado is $2.68 a gallon. In Denver, some stations are selling gas for as low as $2.40 a gallon.

CDOT says traffic will surge Wednesday afternoon and all construction will be suspended beginning at noon and lasting until Monday.