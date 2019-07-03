The Other Side of Heaven

You may remember the film "The Other Side of Heaven" about a young missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. it featured Anne Hathaway. Now... 20 years later... the sequel has made it to the big screen. The Other Side of Heaven 2 "Fire of Faith"The producer and director Mitch Davis came to give us a preview. It is out in theaters right now.

