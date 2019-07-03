Texas teen mows American flag in yard in honor of fallen soldier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASLET, Texas -- A fallen soldier is being honored in Texas in a very unique way.

A teenager said he mowed the lawn to resemble the American flag to remember Kevin Christian, KXAS reports.

According to Military Times, the 21-year-old died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cameron James said he knew Christian through the Boy Scouts.

"Last year, my dad wanted me to do this to celebrate Fourth of July and then this year just like last week one of my best friends from scouting died in the Army," James said.

"He was just a role model for me so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him."

It took the 17-year-old about four hours to mow the flag. He put the mower on different settings and used a weed eater to finish the job.