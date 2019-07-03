Suspect in fatal Aurora stabbing identified

Christopher Taylor. Credit: APD

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in Aurora earlier this week has been identified.

The Aurora Police Department said Wednesday that Christopher Taylor, 32, is suspected of killing a man at a home in the Centrepoint neighborhood Sunday.

Taylor faces one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Ivory Street at 6 p.m. Sunday.

After arriving, a man was found to have been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital, where he pronounced dead about 2:50 a.m. Monday, police said.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 303-739-6068 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

