Person seriously injured after being hit by A Line train at Central Park Station

A pedestrian was hit by an RTD A Line train at the Central Park Station on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

DENVER — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by an RTD A Line train early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The pedestrian was hit at the Central Park Station at Smith Road and Unita Street.

The person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The name, age and gender of the pedestrian were not released.

It’s the same station where two people were hit and killed by A Line trains in two days in April.

The A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport was shut down for the investigation but has since resumed normal operations.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

