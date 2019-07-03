× Person seriously injured after being hit by A Line train at Central Park Station

DENVER — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by an RTD A Line train early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The pedestrian was hit at the Central Park Station at Smith Road and Unita Street.

The person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The name, age and gender of the pedestrian were not released.

It’s the same station where two people were hit and killed by A Line trains in two days in April.

The A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport was shut down for the investigation but has since resumed normal operations.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.