× Missing Boulder 15-year-old in need of immediate medical attention

BOULDER, Colo.– On Wednesday afternoon, the Boulder Police Department responded to the 4800 block of Brandon Creek Drive in reference to a medical call.

Before medical staff and officers arrived, a 15-year-old patient walked away from her residence and has not been seen since, according to Boulder police.

The missing female is Tianna Hope Torre. Torre is described as a white female, approximately 5’1” tall and 105 pounds. Tianna has purple shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a blue top and black pants, according to the release.

Members of the Boulder Police Department are searching for Torre. If you have any information regarding her disappearance, or you see her, please contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.

Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States and other city of Boulder resources are being sent to the scene to assist in the search.