Man sentenced for vehicular homicide in deadly head-on crash in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison in relation to a deadly head-on crash that killed one woman and injured three others during a February snowstorm.

William Randolph Lenox, 29, was driving with alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22, near the intersection of Colo. 93 and Golden Gate Canyon Road, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Lenox was driving without his headlights on in a Ford Expedition north in the southbound lane of Colo. 93. He collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe, which was moving south in the southbound lane, according to the release.

Margaret Braun, 73, of Littleton, one of four passengers in the Hyundai, died at the scene. William Braun, 76, of Littleton; Nancy Chamberlin, 76, of Lakewood; and James Chamberlin, 75, of Lakewood; all survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Lenox was not injured.

In June, Lenox pleaded guilty to 11 counts, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving.

The night of the crash, he had a blood alcohol content of .136. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a blood alcohol content of .05% can be charged with driving while ability impaired, and a person with a .08% blood alcohol content can be charged with driving under the influence.