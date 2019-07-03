× Man killed in East Colfax shooting; suspect in custody

DENVER — A man was shot and later died on East Colfax Avenue on Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police responded to the 8400 block of East Colfax Avenue about 8 p.m.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody. The name, age and gender of the suspect were not released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.