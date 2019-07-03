Man found on Mount Chapin uninjured but exhausted after he went missing Monday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 51-year-old man was found Wednesday on Mount Chapin uninjured but exhausted after spending two unplanned nights on the mountain.

According to a news release from Rocky Mountain National Park, park rangers started looking for the man, who is from Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday morning. His family told park rangers they hadn’t heard from him since Monday morning.

His rental car was found Tuesday night at the Alpine Visitor Center parking lot, according to the release.

The man was found at 11,400 feet on the northwest side of Mount Chapin around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Although he was uninjured, he was flown off the mountain by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitack at 3 p.m. and taken by ambulance to Estes Park Health.