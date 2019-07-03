× Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Tuesday night shooting on Colfax

DENVER — A 42-year-old man is being held for investigation of first-degree murder after a shooting Tuesday night on East Colfax Avenue left another man dead.

The Denver Police Department responded to the report of a shooting around 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, in the 8400 block of East Colfax Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Herman Colbert laying on the ground face down with a black gun nearby, according to the statement of probable cause.

Colbert was allegedly seen in a vehicle by a witness, who, according to a report from the Denver Police Department, heard him screaming at another person, who hit him at least twice.

When the person walked away from Colbert, who was still in the car, the witness said Colbert got out of the car and fired one shot from a black handgun at the person.

Another witness reported seeing two shots fired, and said Colbert was still in the car when he shot at the person.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name and age were not released.