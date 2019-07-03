Jillian Michaels

Posted 10:57 am, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, July 3, 2019

Jillian Michaels dropped into Colorado. She was here with "Valet Living".  They provide on demand wellness amenities such as fitness classes for multifamily housing residents. She talked about 15 minute workouts in your living room being so much better than doing nothing, the advantages of using a delivery grocery services so you don`t get tempted with the wrong buys and Colorado's Best host Joana Canals asked her about fitness and technology.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.