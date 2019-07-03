Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jillian Michaels dropped into Colorado. She was here with "Valet Living". They provide on demand wellness amenities such as fitness classes for multifamily housing residents. She talked about 15 minute workouts in your living room being so much better than doing nothing, the advantages of using a delivery grocery services so you don`t get tempted with the wrong buys and Colorado's Best host Joana Canals asked her about fitness and technology.