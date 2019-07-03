Hudson family loses home in fire; trains delayed firefighters’ arrival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Colo. -- A Hudson family lost its house in a fire Saturday. Hudson Fire Protection District crews were delayed due to two trains that temporarily prevented firefighters from getting across railroad tracks.

HFPD got the call about the fire shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Crews had a minor delay responding in as two trains were crossing the tracks in Hudson, however once on scene units quickly went to work to try and extinguish the fire. Our condolences go out to the family as the structure is a loss," HFPD said on its Facebook page.

The Weber family says it is eternally grateful to the first responders.

Moving forward, it hopes if trains have to cross, they can do so outside of in-town vehicle traffic.

“I heard there were problems getting here,” said Katie Weber. “It could have been anybody it happened to.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family has established a GoFundMe Page.